Peach Bowl Hero Bolden & WSU Standout McKenna Join Lions

Published on April 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced the signings of two more Americans: wide receiver/returner Silas Bolden and linebacker Parker McKenna.

Bolden (5'8, 160 lbs)- the Fontana, California native moves north after a training camp appearance with the Minnesota Vikings and stint on the Houston Texans practice roster in 2025.

After suiting up at Oregon State from 2021-23 and earning All-Pac 12 second team honours on two occasions, Bolden transferred to Texas for his senior year. In 15 games with the Longhorns, the playmaker hauled in 23 receptions for 267 yards and one touchdown and added 30 punt returns for 315 yards, taking one back for a touchdown in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal when Texas defeated Arizona State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The 75-yard major was the tenth-longest return in Longhorns history.

Silas is the younger brother of Victor Bolden Jr., who signed with the Lions ahead of 2025 training camp after a lengthy NFL career that included 13 games with the San Francisco 49ers across 2017 and 2018.

McKenna (6'0, 220 lbs)- after suiting up at Portland State from 2020-23 and appearing in 26 games with 190 total tackles (109 solo, 81 assisted), McKenna moved to Washington State from 2024-25 and was named a Pac-12 Conference Top Defensive Performer as a senior.

He racked up 122 total tackles (74 solo, 48 assisted), six tackles for a loss, three sacks, one interception, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 25 games with the Cougars.

The Lions also announced the release of two players from the roster:

National defensive lineman Anthony Bennett.

National offensive lineman Tyler Packer.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.