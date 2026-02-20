Lions Add Former Kansas Jayhawks Lb Marvin Grant

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today that the team has signed American linebacker Marvin Grant.

Grant (6'2, 210 lbs)- moves north after attending rookie mini-camp with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. The Detroit native previously suited up with the Purdie Boilermakers from 2019-21, appearing in 20 games with 92 total tackles (68 solo, 24 assisted). He earned Academic All-Big Ten honours in 2020.

Grant then transferred to Kansas for his final three years of eligibility and registered 163 total tackles (109 solo, 54 assisted), ten tackles for a loss, eight pass breakups, three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.







