Lions Add Former Kansas Jayhawks Lb Marvin Grant
Published on February 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today that the team has signed American linebacker Marvin Grant.
Grant (6'2, 210 lbs)- moves north after attending rookie mini-camp with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. The Detroit native previously suited up with the Purdie Boilermakers from 2019-21, appearing in 20 games with 92 total tackles (68 solo, 24 assisted). He earned Academic All-Big Ten honours in 2020.
Grant then transferred to Kansas for his final three years of eligibility and registered 163 total tackles (109 solo, 54 assisted), ten tackles for a loss, eight pass breakups, three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.
