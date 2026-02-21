Blue Bombers Add Defensive Back Lamont

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American defensive back Deandre Lamont.

Lamont (5-9, 185, Illinois State; born: November 12, 1998, in Baytown, TX.) signs with the Bombers after three seasons in the CFL (2023-2025), and a five-year collegiate career with Illinois State (2022), and Central Arkansas (2018-2021).

Lamont has made 39 career CFL starts over three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, recording 151 defensive tackles, eight special teams tackles, and four interceptions. In his breakout 2024 season, he started all 18 games and registered 86 tackles along with one interception.

Before the CFL, Lamont spent one season at Illinois State, appearing in 11 games and totaling 68 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and three pass breakups. He earned honourable mention All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) honours in 2022. Prior to that, he was named First Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference in 2021 following his final season at Central Arkansas. Over his collegiate career, Lamont recorded 221 total tackles, six interceptions, and two sacks.







