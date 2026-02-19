RedBlacks Announce Transactions February 19

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

American receiver Daniel Jackson

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 195 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-04-25

HOMETOWN: Kansas City, KS | SCHOOL: Minnesota

Jackson spent training camp last season in the NFL with the Houston Texans after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. Jackson spent his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota, where he suited up in 54 games over five seasons (2020-24), registering 208 receptions for 2,685 yards and 18 touchdowns. He earned All-Big Ten Second Team honours in 2023, after posting 59 receptions for 831 yards and eight touchdowns.

American defensive lineman T.J. Jackson

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 285 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-05-04

HOMETOWN: Millbrook, AL | SCHOOL: West Virginia

Jackson most recently spent time with the Seattle Seahawks after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent (2025). The West Virginia product played 11 games in his lone season with the Mountaineers (2024), posting 31 total tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 quarterback sacks and one fumble recovery. He began his collegiate career at Troy, where he played 36 games over three seasons (2021-23), registering 94 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was named First Team All-Sun Belt in 2022 and earned second-team honours in 2023.

American defensive lineman Anton Juncaj

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 272 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-09-13

HOMETOWN: Port Jervis, NY | SCHOOL: Arkansas

Juncaj spent minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025. He finished his collegiate career at Arkansas, where he suited up for 11 games, registering 19 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback sack. Juncaj played 24 games over two seasons at the University of Albany (2022-23), registering 84 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 quarterback sacks and five forced fumbles. He began his collegiate career at Southern Connecticut State.

American defensive back Jeremy Lucien

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 195 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-05-12

HOMETOWN: Moore Township, PA | SCHOOL: Vanderbilt

Lucien most recently spent training camp with the Calgary Stampeders last season. Prior to heading to the CFL, Lucien spent the 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The Vanderbilt product played 12 games in his lone season with the Commodores (2022), registering 48 total tackles, two tackles for loss and five pass breakups. He began his career at UCONN, where he played 29 games over three seasons (2018-21).

American defensive lineman Josh Pearcy

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 245 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-06-04

HOMETOWN: Moorestown, NJ | SCHOOL: Rice

Pearcy most recently spent time in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams during their 2025 training camp. Prior to turning pro, Pearcy played 54 games over his five seasons at Rice, registering 210 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.







