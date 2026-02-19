Elks Announce Night at the Knothole

Published on February 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks are going back to their original home for one night only.

The Club is excited to announce the Night at the Knothole, a return to the early days of Double E football and a unique preseason experience for fans of the Green and Gold. Modern Elks Football with a retro feel, the Friday, May 29th contest between the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders will take place at Clarke Stadium - the home where Edmonton spent their first 30 years of professional football.

"We're excited to lean into this moment and bring football back to Clarke Stadium," Elks President and CEO Chris Morris said. "This gives us a unique opportunity to create a throwback experience in a historic, intimate setting - a fun, energetic afternoon that connects us back to our roots and sets the tone for the season ahead."

Kickoff is slated for 7:00 pm MT, but there will be plenty of vintage activations set up around the facility, as well as a full EE Tailgate presented by CLRA. Clarke Stadium will also be retrofitted with additional seating and an expanded concourse to accommodate a larger capacity.

More details around Night at the Knothole will come closer to the event. Edmonton Elks Season Seat Members will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets for the game before they are available to the general public. More details will be communicated closer to the event.

Elks 2026 Season Seats are on sale now. Catch every moment next season by securing your seats HERE.

WHY CLARKE STADIUM:

With Play Alberta Field at Commonwealth Stadium hosting a Canadian Men's National Team international friendly soccer match on June 1, Soccer Canada requires exclusive use of the facility and a temporary conversion to a natural grass playing surface. The City of Edmonton will be working throughout the spring to install the grass and then convert the stadium back to turf immediately following the match.

The Edmonton Elks are excited to lean into the moment and bring football back to Clarke Stadium. This event will harken back to the early years of the Green and Gold and some of the best years of Canadian Football, presented in a fun and retro style.

ABOUT CLARKE STADIUM:

Built in 1938 and named after Edmonton mayor Joseph Clarke, the stadium was originally constructed as a 20,000 seat sports facility. Clarke Stadium served as the home of the modern iteration of the Edmonton Eskimos from 1949-1978, until the construction and completion of Commonwealth Stadium. The building was famous for the Knothole corner and the 'Knothole Gang," a specific section for Edmonton youth with tickets going for just 25 cents back in the 1950s.







Canadian Football League Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.