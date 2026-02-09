Alouettes Sign Three Players on Monday

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that they have signed former NFL quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. to a two-year contract.

Brown Jr. (6'1", 217 lbs.) played for the Boston College University Eagles (2017-2019) and the University of Oregon Ducks (2020-2021).

In 2021, he was the Ducks' starting quarterback in all 14 games, completing 64.1% of his passes for 2,989 yards (leading the Pac-12 Conference) and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed 151 times for 658 yards and nine touchdowns.

Over three seasons with the University of Oregon, he completed 373 passes on 680 attempts for 4,738 yards and 40 touchdowns in 28 games.

In his most recent season in 2025, he suited up for the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL, making three starts.

The 27-year-old spent time in the NFL from 2022 to 2024, with stints in Baltimore, Las Vegas, Buffalo, and Arizona.

In two games with the Ravens, he threw for 302 yards.

Als add Winn and Manuel to roster

The team also reached agreements with American quarterback Dresser Winn and American linebacker Donovan Manuel. Both players signed two-year contracts.

Winn (6'3", 215 lbs.) spent time with the Edmonton Elks in 2023 after a stint in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams. He later returned to Los Angeles for two additional seasons following his time with the Elks. In 2025, he wore the Memphis Showboats jersey in the UFL.

The 27-year-old played from 2017 to 2022 at the University of Tennessee at Martin. In his final season, he was named to the All-OVC Second Team and the Phil Steele All-Conference Team, and was also included on the Walter Payton Award Watch List.

Manuel (6'1", 230 lbs.) played two seasons with Florida International University. In his final season with the Panthers, he recorded 121 tackles (leading his team), along with 15.5 tackles for loss. He also led the team in solo tackles with 68 and assisted tackles with 53. He was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team. The following year, the 26-year-old joined the Minnesota Vikings.







