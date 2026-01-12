Boatmen Sign DL Charlie Looes

Published on January 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced the team has signed American DL Charlie Looes.

Looes, 6'3"/283lbs, spent time with the Edmonton Elks in 2025 after a collegiate career at Rice and Dartmouth. While at Rice in 2024, Looes tallied 43 tackles, 8.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in 12 games played. The New Jersey native played at Dartmouth University from 2019 to 2023, where he recorded 92 tackles, 15 for loss, 9.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles across 30 games. He was named First Team All-Ivy League in 2023.

The team also announced the retirement of Canadian DL Tyson Hergott.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.