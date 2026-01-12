Tiger-Cats Add American Running Back Avery Morrow

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American running back Avery Morrow.

Morrow, 24, spent three seasons with the Colorado State Rams (2022-24), appearing in 34 games. He rushed for 2,102 yards and 15 touchdowns on 438 carries, while adding 37 receptions for 173 receiving yards. In 2024, Morrow earned All-Mountain West Honorable Mention recognition.

Prior to Colorado State, the 6-foot, 210-pound native of Seattle, Washington played two seasons with the Nevada Wolf Pack (2020-21). He suited up for 19 games, rushing for 210 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, and recorded 12 receptions for 81 yards.







