Tiger-Cats Announce Bob Dyce as Special Teams Coordinator & Assistant Head Coach
Published on January 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
HAMILTON, ONT. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have announced Bob Dyce as the club's Special Teams Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach, as part of the team's full coaching staff for the 2026 Canadian Football League season.
Led by Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Scott Milanovich, the Tiger-Cats coaching staff will feature strong continuity, with ten members returning from the 2025 season alongside Dyce as the lone new addition.
Scott Milanovich - Head Coach & Offensive Coordinator
Bob Dyce* - Special Teams Coordinator & Assistant Head Coach
Brent Monson - Defensive Coordinator
James Tuck - Co-Special Teams Coordinator
Jarryd Baines - Quarterbacks Coach
Brendan Walsh - Offensive Line Coach
Naaman Roosevelt - Receivers Coach
Myer Spitulnik - Running Backs & Offensive Quality Control Coach
Casey Creehan - Defensive Line Coach
Brandon Isaac - Defensive Backs Coach
Elijah Sandweiss - Linebackers & Assistant Special Teams Coach
* indicates new staff member
In addition to the returning staff, Dyce joins the Tiger-Cats with more than two decades of Canadian football coaching experience. Returning coaches James Tuck and Myer Spitulnik will take on expanded responsibilities, with Tuck appointed Co-Special Teams Coordinator and Spitulnik adding the role of Running Backs Coach to his responsibilities. The remaining members of the coaching staff will continue in their 2025 roles.
"Dennis McKnight is a one-of-a-kind coach and friend who will be difficult to replace," said Hamilton Tiger-Cats Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Scott Milanovich.
"We're very fortunate that Bob Dyce was available, and I feel he is a slam-dunk hire. His experience, leadership and character will serve our players and our organization extremely well. The stability within our coaching staff is critical as we build on last season and continue working in 2026 toward our goal of bringing the Grey Cup back to Hamilton."
Dyce joins Hamilton after spending the previous four seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, including three as the club's head coach. A native of Winnipeg, Man., he began his CFL coaching career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2003-09) before spending five seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in multiple roles, including offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. He was part of Saskatchewan's 101st Grey Cup championship staff in 2013.
He later joined the Redblacks as special teams coordinator in 2016, helping the club capture the 104th Grey Cup, and was named the third head coach in franchise history in 2022, a position he held through the 2025 season.
