Elks Announce Green and Goals Night with Spruce Grove Saints

Published on February 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - It will be a night of pucks and pigskins when the Double E and the Spruce Grove Saints collaborate for the first ever Green and Goals Night, presented by the Edmonton Elks.

On Saturday, March 14, the Elks will bring a football party to the Thompson Family Arena at Heavy Metal Place as the Saints faceoff against the West Kelowna Warriors, with puck drop at 6:00 pm.

"The Spruce Grove Saints are thrilled to partner with the Edmonton Elks for Green & Goals Night," Spruce Grove Saints Sr. Director of Sales and Marketing Chad Hohmann said. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ "Collaborating with the Elks to bring both our fan bases together for an exciting night of hockey with an Edmonton Elks twist will undoubtably be a success. Our organization can't thank the Thompson Family, President of the Elks Chris Morris and the entire Elks organization for helping bring this idea into a reality. Green and Goals Night will be a special night in Spruce Grove, we can't wait to show Elks and Saints fans what we have in store for them."

Green and Gold will be at the forefront on the evening. Throughout the 2025-2026 season, the Saints have been celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Spruce Grove Mets winning the Canadian Junior Hockey National Championship and will be wearing their commemorative green and gold Mets replica uniforms for the contest.

For fans planning on attending the game, expect football themed festivities taking place inside and outside the Thompson Family Arena - beginning two hours before puck drop. The Double E will also have their hands on the gameday experience, with plenty of familiar staples of an Elks football game including: Elks players, cheer team, mascots, and a kid zone adding to the fun. ¬â¹







