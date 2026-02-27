BC Lions Issue Ticket Sales Updates for Touchdown Kelowna

(Vancouver) - Tickets for Touchdown Kelowna presented by Okanagan College continue to move FAST! The BC Lions announced on Thursday that 90 per cent of grandstand seats have been sold for Saturday, June 27 against the Calgary Stampeders, while 75 per cent of grandstand seats for Saturday, July 4 against the Edmonton Elks have been sold.

Fans can secure their seats HERE. Grandstand tickets start at $65.00.

"This has been a very successful few hours for our Touchdown Kelowna ticket sales," said Duane Vienneau, president of the BC Lions.

"We're proud to be the province's team, and bringing two games to Kelowna for our excellent fans in the Okanagan is something we're very proud of."

Additionally, the Lions announced Party Zone tickets for both of the Touchdown Kelowna games sold out in five hours.

Both games are 4:00 pm kickoffs at Save-On-Foods Field at the Save-On-Foods Field at the Apple Bowl.







