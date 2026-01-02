Elks Extend Linebacker Brock Mogensen

Published on January 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have extended American linebacker Brock Mogensen through the 2027 season, the club announced Friday.

Mogensen (6'2, 235) is coming off a successful rookie season with the Edmonton Elks. The 25-year-old saw action in 14 games with the club, starting six of the club's final seven games at middle linebacker.

The Elks defender would rack up 40 defensive tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble in 2025 - recording at least four tackles in every start. Mogensen had the best performance of his young career in the Elks 27-25 Week 17 victory against the Grey Cup Champion Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Farmington, Minnesota product registered seven tackles in the contest, while recording his first career interception against Riders QB Trevor Harris, and forcing a fumble.

Mogensen joined the Elks after a lauded career at the University of South Dakota. He spent six years with the Coyotes (2018-2023), racking up 399 total tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions in 50 games for the school. His accolades include being named First-team FCS All-American in 2023, Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, and he was named to the MVFC All-Conference team three times (first team in 2023, second team in 2021 and 2022).

Mogensen would spend some time in the National Football League, joining the Dallas Cowboys practice roster for the 2024 season.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.