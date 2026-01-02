Riders Sign WR Siaosi Mariner

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Siaosi Mariner.

Mariner (6'2-190) initially signed with the Roughriders on October 21st, and spent the remainder of 2025 on the Club's practice roster. Prior to joining the Green and White, he played with the Michigan Panthers of the UFL in 2025, where he led the league in receiving yards with 527 yards. He signed with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2022 and in 2023 recorded 18 receptions for 219 yards and one touchdown, starting in nine games.

Mariner previously spent time in the NFL, signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 and the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

Collegiately, Mariner had a standout senior season in 2019 at Utah State, recording 63 receptions for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games and earning Second-Team All-Mountain West Conference honours. Prior to transferring to Utah State, he played for the University of Utah, finishing his career with the Utes with 52 receptions for 785 yards and four touchdowns in 36 games.







