Homegrown Talent Jaxon Ford Signs Extension

Published on December 18, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Jaxon Ford to a contract extension.

Ford (6'0-210) was selected by the Roughriders in the second round, 11th overall, of the 2023 CFL Draft. The 25-year-old Regina native has appeared in 31 regular season games as a Roughrider, making four starts at safety, and has registered 19 defensive tackles. An integral part of the Club's special teams unit, Ford has also tallied 11 special teams tackles.

Ford had a breakout season as a rookie in 2023, suiting up for 15 games and starting two. He became a Labour Day Classic hero when he tipped Zach Collaros's two-point convert throw in overtime to seal a 32-30 victory for the Green and White. He started each of the next two games and made two more starts in the 2025 Grey Cup championship season.

Collegiately, Ford played four seasons (2018-22) at the University of Regina. Over 29 games, he recorded 130 tackles (10.5 for a loss), one sack, five interceptions, 11 pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. In 2022, Ford started all eight games at safety for the Rams, earned U SPORTS Second-Team All-Canadian honours, and was named a Canada West All-Star. Ford is the grandson of legendary Roughrider player and general manager Alan Ford and proudly began wearing his grandfather's No. 21 last season.







