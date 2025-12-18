RedBlacks Make Two Additions to Club's Medical Staff

Published on December 18, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today the addition of Gerry Townend and Chris Schwarz to the club's medical staff, reinforcing the organization's commitment to delivering best-in-class player care with a focus on keeping athletes healthy and available throughout the season.

Townend joins the REDBLACKS in the newly created role of Director of Medical Services, while Schwarz assumes the newly created role of Director of High Performance.

"With incredible support from our ownership I'm proud to welcome Gerry and Chris to our organization in these newly created roles. We're always looking for ways to evolve and enhance the support we provide our players and feedback is an important part of that process," said Shawn Burke, Vice President of Football Operations of the Ottawa REDBLACKS. "These additions reflect our ongoing commitment to investing in top-tier medical and performance resources. Gerry and Chris bring tremendous experience that will help us continue to build an environment focused on player care, availability and long-term success throughout the season."

Townend brings more than three decades of professional sports medicine experience to the REDBLACKS including 23 seasons with the Ottawa Senators (2002-25). Most recently, he served as the club's Director of Sport Medicine after previously holding the role of Head Athletic Therapist. A graduate of Brock University, Townend also spent 10 seasons in the Canadian Football League as the Head Athletic Therapist for the Toronto Argonauts (1992-2002). Alongside longtime Ottawa Senator Daniel Alfredsson, Townend co-owns Sports Medicine Centre, offering various elite level medical services to athletes in the Ottawa area.

In his role, Townend will lead the club's medical operations with a primary focus on player health and medical care. He will provide leadership across the organization's medical and performance departments, helping ensure players receive the best available care through the integration of athletic therapy and physician services. His focus will be on ensuring the organization is delivering consistent, informed and proactive care that supports player availability throughout offseason preparation and the CFL season.

Schwarz joins the organization following 13 seasons with the Ottawa Senators (2009-22) as the club's Strength and Conditioning Coach, in addition to two seasons in the same role with the New York Islanders (2007-09). He is also the owner of Fitquest, a high-performance training organization based in Eastern Ontario with locations in Kanata and Ottawa.

As Director of High Performance, Schwarz will collaborate closely with the REDBLACKS' strength and conditioning staff to design and implement comprehensive offseason and in-season training programs. His responsibilities will also include supporting return-to-play protocols and rehabilitation planning, with an emphasis on optimizing performance while reducing injury risk over the course of the CFL season.







Canadian Football League Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.