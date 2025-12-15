RedBlacks Re-Sign Most Outstanding Lineman Dino Boyd

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has re-signed American offensive lineman Dino Boyd, who was the club's nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman this past season.

"Dino comes to play every day and sets the tone with his physicality and professionalism," said Ryan Dinwiddie, Head Coach and General Manager of the Ottawa REDBLACKS. "He embodies the culture we're building here, he works hard, he competes, and he holds everyone around him to a high standard. He's a leader on our offensive line and in our locker room and we're thrilled to welcome him back to Ottawa this season."

Boyd, 29, started all 18 games at left tackle for the REDBLACKS in 2025. The 6'4, 300-pound native of Newark, New Jersey, has suited up in 64 games over his five seasons in the Canadian Football League with the REDBLACKS (2021-25) and has been a starter in the nation's capital since the 2022 season.

The University of Cincinnati product also spent time in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2021) before heading to Ottawa later that season. The former Bearcat offensive lineman originally signed with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs (2019) as an undrafted free agent and also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals (2019) and Chicago Bears (2019-20).







