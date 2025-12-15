Brady Oliveira Signs Three-Year Contract Extension with Blue Bombers

Published on December 15, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the signing of running back Brady Oliveira to a three-year contract extension through the 2028 Canadian Football League season.

He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Oliveira (5-10, 229; North Dakota; born: August 15, 1997, in Winnipeg, MB.) is already one of the most-decorated players in Blue Bombers history and will now continue his career with his hometown team.

The CFL's Most Outstanding Player in 2024 and a two-time winner of the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 2023 and 2024, Oliveira was named the Club's most outstanding player and top Canadian for a third consecutive season in 2025. He is also a two-time CFL All Star (2023, 2024) and coming off a 2025 season in which he rushed for 1,163 yards and three touchdowns and set career highs in receiving with 61 receptions for 546 yards.

He has now rushed for over 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons and is already sixth in franchise history in career rushing yards at 5,480 yards.

Oliveira posted four 100-yard rushing games and one 100-yard effort in receiving in 2025, now giving him 22 career 100-yard contests in his career - a total that ranks seventh in franchise history.

Oliveira was selected by the Blue Bombers in the second round, 14th overall, in the 2019 CFL Draft after an outstanding career at North Dakota. He has since suited up for 83 games for the club, scoring 27 touchdowns.







Canadian Football League Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.