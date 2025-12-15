Riders Ink DL Davin Vann and DL Saundiata Anderson

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Sundiata (Sunny) Anderson and American defensive lineman Davin Vann.

Anderson (6'4-247) most recently signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He was among the team's final cuts in late August of that year, having recorded two assisted tackles in two NFL pre-season games.

The College Park, Georgia native spent five seasons (2018-23) at Grambling State University, appearing in 33 games. Over his collegiate career, Anderson recorded 136 total tackles, 14 sacks, two pass deflections, four forced fumbles and one blocked kick.

Anderson had a standout 2023 campaign, suiting up in 11 games and registering 60 total tackles (32 solo), 12 tackles for a loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles. His performance earned him All-SWAC First-Team honours in 2023. Additionally, Anderson ranked ninth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in sacks during the 2023 season.

In 2022, Anderson had 50 total tackles (23 solo), 13 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections, and a blocked kick.

Vann (6'1-268) spent five collegiate seasons at North Carolina State, appearing in 55 games as a member of the Wolf Pack. A productive member of the defensive line, Vann earned 41 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two pass deflections and an ACC leading six forced fumbles during his senior season in 2024 and was named to the All-ACC Third Team. He attended rookie minicamp with the Cleveland Browns this past spring.

The North Carolina native played five games as a true freshman and went on to register a career 144 defensive tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, seven pass deflections, eight forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

A team captain for two seasons, Vann wore #1 for NC State in both his 2023 and 2024 season, which is awarded to the player who exhibits elite work ethic in practice and his training habits, while also serving as an exemplary leader.







