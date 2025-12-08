Two Champions, One Classic Event: 2026 Roughrider Foundation Winter Classic Event on Sale Now

The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for the 2026 Winter Classic, presented by McDougall Auctioneers. This year's theme is Rider Retro, bringing Rider Nation and community partners together for a night of hockey, nostalgia, and giving back to youth across Saskatchewan.

The Winter Classic returns on January 31, 2026 at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon, transforming the rink into a throwback hockey night filled with vintage jerseys, classic rink energy, and Rider pride. Proceeds from the Winter Classic support the Foundation's Win With Wellness program, which provides youth across the province access to mental wellness presentations led by Roughrider player ambassadors.

This year features the return of Team Lauther, led once again by captain Brett Lauther with Kian Schaffer Baker stepping behind the bench as coach. Facing them is Team Getzlaf, captained by Chris Getzlaf and coached by Ajou Ajou, promising another entertaining and competitive matchup on the ice. Additional roster announcements, including participating Roughriders, alumni, and special guests, will be shared on the Foundation's social channels as we get closer to game day.

Fans can expect a full game night experience, including retro themed player and alumni jerseys, in game entertainment, auction items, and family friendly activities throughout the rink. To celebrate a championship year, several members of the 2025 Grey Cup champion Saskatchewan Roughriders and Rider alumni will be on site with the Grey Cup for photo opportunities and autographs. Fans are encouraged to wear their favourite vintage Rider gear and get ready for a night of nostalgia on ice.

Event Details:

What: 2026 Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation Winter Classic

When: January 31, 2026 at 1:00 PM

Where: Merlis Belsher Place, Saskatoon

Tickets: Starting at $15

For more information, visit

riderville.com/winterclassic







