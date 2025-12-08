Barnes Staying Put

Published on December 8, 2025

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed national receiver Clark Barnes. The University of Guelph product had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

Clark Barnes

#14

Receiver

College: Guelph

Height: 6.01

Weight: 199

Born: Sept. 3, 2000

Birthplace: Brampton, ON

National

Barnes was a third-round selection by the Red and White in the 2023 draft and he has played 39 games over three seasons, accumulating 104 career catches for 1,425 yards and seven touchdowns.

In 2025, Barnes had a career-high 601 receiving yards with 35 receptions and two touchdowns in 14 regular-season contests. He added four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Western Semi-Final.

"Clark has made steady progress over the course of his young career and is a dangerous deep threat for our offence," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "With three seasons of experience under his belt, we look forward to continued development and to see him to raise his play to an even higher level in 2026."

Barnes expressed his pleasure to be remaining in Calgary, particularly with the Grey Cup game being played at McMahon Stadium in 2026.

"I'm glad to be back and I'm looking forward to the season," said Barnes. "Let's go win this thing at home this year."







