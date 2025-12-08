RedBlacks Re-Sign National Linebacker Lucas Cormier

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has re-signed national linebacker Lucas Cormier.

Cormier, 24, has played 24 games over his three seasons in the CFL, all with the REDBLACKS (2023-25). Over his time in the nation's capital, he has totalled 52 tackles, with 35 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack and one interception.

The Mount Allison product led all REDBLACKS nationals in total tackles (40), defensive tackles (32) and tackles for loss (four) in 2025, also adding a sack and an interception.

The Sackville, New Brunswick native was originally selected by Ottawa in the second round, 10th overall in the 2023 CFL Draft after playing 21 games over three seasons at Mount Allison.







