RedBlacks Re-Sign National Linebacker James Peter

Published on December 5, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has re-signed national linebacker James Peter.

Peter, 26, played 17 games for the REDBLACKS last season, registering 24 total tackles, including 19 special teams tackles. The Ottawa, Ontario native has suited up in 42 games over his three seasons with the REDBLACKS, registering 39 total tackles, with 34 special teams tackles and one forced fumble.

After a successful career at the University of Ottawa, Peter was selected by his hometown REDBLACKS in the second round, 12th overall, of the 2022 CFL Draft.







