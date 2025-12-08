Blue Bombers Add Lineman to Roster

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce today the signing of American offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart.

Stewart (6-6, 300, North Carolina A&T; born: October 23, 1999, in Cleveland, OH.) signs with the Bombers after several stints in the CFL after a six-year collegiate career.

Stewart signed with the Edmonton Elks in May 2024, spent time on their practice squad, and appeared in preseason games, then had a brief stint with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in September 2024 before his most recent move to the B.C. Lions in December 2024.

Collegiately, he played two seasons at ASA Brooklyn College (2018-2019) before transferring to West Virginia University in 2020, then finishing his college career at North Carolina A&T (2021-2023). At North Carolina A&T he started 29 games at right tackle, earned First Team All-Big South honours in 2022 and Second Team All-CAA honours in 2023, and after the 2023 season participated in the 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl.







