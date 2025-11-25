Blue Bombers Add Quarterback

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the team has signed American quarterback Bryce Perkins.

Perkins (6-2, 215, Virginia; born: December 20, 1996, in Chandler, AZ.) signs a futures contract with the Blue Bombers after three seasons in the NFL (2021-2022, 2025), two in the UFL (2024-2025), and a four-year collegiate career split between Arizona State (2015-2016), and Virginia (2018-2019).

Perkins signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and was a part of the Super Bowl LVI winning squad in 2021. Perkins appeared in five games with one start, where he completed 13 passes on 23 attempts, threw one touchdown, and rushed nine times for 44 yards in a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Perkins signed briefly with the Carolina Panthers in August 2025 but was released shortly after.

His 2025 UFL season with the Michigan Panthers saw him completing 109 passes for 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns, while rushing for 269 yards on 47 tries for five touchdowns in six starts. After the season, Perkins was awarded UFL MVP and UFL Offensive Player of the Year and led the league in yards-per-attempt (8.5), and passer rating (108.7).

A native of Chandler, Arizona, Perkins played college football at Arizona State and Virginia. At Virginia, he set the school record for single-season total offense with 3,603 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2018 and followed with 3,540 total yards and 33 touchdowns in 2019.







