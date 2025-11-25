Roughriders Sign DL Hoskins and OL Washington

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive lineman Liam Hoskins and American offensive lineman Darius Washington.

Hoskins (6'2-240) was selected by the Roughriders in the fifth round (43rd overall) of the 2025 CFL Draft. He appeared in 44 games over five seasons (2021-25) at the University of Windsor. The London, Ontario native recorded 126 total tackles, including 16 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three interceptions, seven pass deflections, and one fumble recovery. During his 2024 season, Hoskins showcased his ability to disrupt the backfield, registering 30 quarterback pressures. His strong play earned him invitations to both the 2024 East-West Bowl and the CFL Combine.

Washington (6'4-310) rejoins the Saskatchewan Roughriders after playing four games during the 2025 season. Prior to coming to Saskatchewan, he attended rookie mini-camp with the Denver Broncos.

Collegiately, Washington suited up for six seasons (2019-2024) at Florida State playing in 57 games as a Seminole, including 47 career starts - 33 at left tackle, 11 at right tackle and three at centre. In 2024, he started all 10 games at left tackle and became one of only two players in Florida State history to start in six consecutive seasons. He also received the Bill McGrotha Award, recognizing humanitarian efforts.

In 2023, Washington was part of a stout offensive line that saw him named a Phil Steele Honourable Mention All-American and First-Team All-ACC after helping the Seminoles lead the ACC in scoring offence, total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, yards per completion, fewest interceptions thrown and fewest turnovers.







