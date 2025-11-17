Champions' Return: Riders Deliver the Grey Cup Home to Saskatchewan with a Pair of Special Events

Published on November 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are bringing the Grey Cup back to Saskatchewan, and the entire province is invited to celebrate in true Rider Nation style. After an unforgettable championship victory in Winnipeg, the team returns home to a hero's welcome on Monday, November 17th, followed by a full Championship Parade through Regina on Tuesday November 18th. These two back-to-back events will give fans the chance to share a moment that belongs to the entire province.

A Glimpse of the Cup begins at 1:30 p.m. outside SaskTel Gate 3 (at the northeast corner of the Stadium) where the team will be on the Champions Deck.

Parking at Mosaic Stadium is open to the public, and while there won't be time for autographs or individual photos with the Grey Cup at this time, fans can take part in an exuberant welcome home to Saskatchewan's team, including short remarks and a live look at the Grey Cup in the hands of our champions!

Glimpse of the Cup

Monday, November 17th

SaskTel Gate 3 at Mosaic Stadium (Northeast corner)

1:30 p.m.: Program begins and will last approximately 30 minutes

Parking is free at REAL District

Note: The Roughriders do not deplane through the airport terminal at the Regina International Airport, so fans first opportunity to greet the team will be at the Stadium - not to worry, we are headed straight there after we land!

Join us again on Tuesday for the Official Championship Parade, where your Roughriders will travel down the legendary Green Mile to the steps of the Saskatchewan Legislature.

Beginning at 2 p.m. the whole team will parade down Albert Street in vehicles driven by the Royal Canadian Armed Forces culminating with a special ceremony complete with speeches from Head Coach Corey Mace and our Grey Cup MVP Trevor Harris. It will be a moment filled with cherished memories for the team and Rider Nation to make together.

Fans are asked to line the parade route on Albert Street starting at 13th Avenue, all the way down to 20th Avenue, avoiding congested residential streets closer to the stadium. Street closures will be in effect along the parade route.

Parking will not be available in front of the Legislature and fans joining the team at Legislative grounds will need to park in the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Please celebrate responsibly, dress for the weather and expect large crowds!

Championship Parade

Tuesday, November 18

2 p.m.: Parade begins its route. Fans should begin lining the Green Mile (Albert Street) at 13th Avenue

3 p.m.: Celebration program begins on the steps of the Legislature

3:40 p.m.: Media Availability with select players, coaches and staff

4 p.m.: Team departs the Legislature







Canadian Football League Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.