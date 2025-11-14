Jermarcus Hardrick Named CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman

Published on November 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are proud to celebrate right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick, who has been named the CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman for 2025 following a sensational comeback season.

A cornerstone of the Roughriders' offensive line and an unquestioned leader in the locker room, Hardrick started 17 regular season games and one playoff contest, missing only one game after the Roughriders clinched first place in the West Division. He played 976 offensive snaps this year, 100% of all snaps he was available for, and 91.9% of the team's total offensive snaps.

Hardrick's performance anchored a dominant run game that saw A.J. Ouellette rush for 1,222 yards and eight touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the 35-year-old Mississippi native led all CFL players with an 85.5 run-blocking grade and recorded 46 positively graded run-blocking plays, the most among offensive tackles.

In pass protection, Hardrick was equally formidable. He allowed just 17 total pressures on 579 pass-blocking snaps (2.9%), the second-best rate among CFL tackles. He led all offensive linemen with only six quarterback hurries, earned a 98.4% pass-blocking efficiency rating, and was flagged for only two penalties all season.

Hardrick's excellence was consistently recognized throughout the year. He was the Roughriders' top-rated offensive lineman in all seven games that earned the unit top billing on the CFL Honour Roll and was PFF's highest-graded offensive lineman for both June and October. He capped the season by being named PFF's First Team Right Tackle, awarded to the top-graded player at the position league-wide.

"Yoshi" has been instrumental to Saskatchewan's success. Since rejoining the team, the Roughriders have posted a 16-5 record with him in the lineup. His 2025 campaign marked an inspiring comeback after a season-ending quad injury limited him to five games the previous year.

He was previously a member of the Roughriders in 2015 before joining the Blue Bombers the following year. Hardrick is a two-time Grey Cup Champion (2019, 2021), three-time All-CFL honoree (2021, 2023, 2025), and was the West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman in 2023.

Beyond his on-field dominance, Hardrick's contagious enthusiasm and joy has made him a fan favourite and a beloved teammate and his passion and leadership embody what it means to be a Saskatchewan Roughrider.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.