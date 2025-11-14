A Double Dose of Outstanding: Rourke Claims Top Player & Top Canadian at CFL Awards
Published on November 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Winnipeg)- Nathan Rourke capped off a record-setting 2025 season by winning both George Reed Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian at Thursday evening's CFL Awards in Winnipeg.
The Victoria native enjoyed his most decorated professional season to date, throwing for 5,290 yards and shattering Russ Jackson's single-season Canadian record that had stood since 1969.
Rourke completed 352 of 500 pass attempts (70.4 completion percentage) and had 31 touchdown strikes in the 2025 regular season.
His 564 rushing yards were the best amongst quarterbacks and eighth overall in the CFL, while he scored ten touchdowns on 61 total carries.
Rourke's 70-yard touchdown run against Edmonton on October 17 was the longest scramble of his career and the longest ever rushing major by a Lions quarterback.
An All-CFL and West All-CFL selection, Rourke was named Offensive Player of the Month for September by Pro Football Focus (PFF) after going 79/106 for 1,158 yards and five touchdowns and 139 yards and seven majors on 24 carries across four games.
Rourke also continues to skyrocket up the franchise's record books: this season, he leapfrogged Buck Pierce, Casey Printers, Vernon Adams Jr. and Doug Flutie up to eighth spot on the Lions' all-time passing list. He enters 2026 with 11,174 yards, just 334 shy of Joe Paopao for seventh.
BC Lions George Reed Most Outstanding Player History
2025- QB Nathan Rourke
2014- LB Solomon Elimimian
2011- QB Travis Lulay
2006- REC. Geroy Simon
2004- QB Casey Printers
1991- QB Doug Flutie
1988- REC. David Williams
1985- REC. Mervyn Fernandez
BC Lions Most Outstanding Canadian History
2022, 2025- QB Nathan Rourke
2021- LB Bo Lokombo
2009- DL Ricky Foley
2005, 2006- DL Brent Johnson
2004- REC. Jason Clermont
1997, 2000- RB Sean Millington
1970, 1972- REC. Jim Young
