A Double Dose of Outstanding: Rourke Claims Top Player & Top Canadian at CFL Awards

Published on November 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Winnipeg)- Nathan Rourke capped off a record-setting 2025 season by winning both George Reed Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian at Thursday evening's CFL Awards in Winnipeg.

The Victoria native enjoyed his most decorated professional season to date, throwing for 5,290 yards and shattering Russ Jackson's single-season Canadian record that had stood since 1969.

Rourke completed 352 of 500 pass attempts (70.4 completion percentage) and had 31 touchdown strikes in the 2025 regular season.

His 564 rushing yards were the best amongst quarterbacks and eighth overall in the CFL, while he scored ten touchdowns on 61 total carries.

Rourke's 70-yard touchdown run against Edmonton on October 17 was the longest scramble of his career and the longest ever rushing major by a Lions quarterback.

An All-CFL and West All-CFL selection, Rourke was named Offensive Player of the Month for September by Pro Football Focus (PFF) after going 79/106 for 1,158 yards and five touchdowns and 139 yards and seven majors on 24 carries across four games.

Rourke also continues to skyrocket up the franchise's record books: this season, he leapfrogged Buck Pierce, Casey Printers, Vernon Adams Jr. and Doug Flutie up to eighth spot on the Lions' all-time passing list. He enters 2026 with 11,174 yards, just 334 shy of Joe Paopao for seventh.

BC Lions George Reed Most Outstanding Player History

2025- QB Nathan Rourke

2014- LB Solomon Elimimian

2011- QB Travis Lulay

2006- REC. Geroy Simon

2004- QB Casey Printers

1991- QB Doug Flutie

1988- REC. David Williams

1985- REC. Mervyn Fernandez

BC Lions Most Outstanding Canadian History

2022, 2025- QB Nathan Rourke

2021- LB Bo Lokombo

2009- DL Ricky Foley

2005, 2006- DL Brent Johnson

2004- REC. Jason Clermont

1997, 2000- RB Sean Millington

1970, 1972- REC. Jim Young







