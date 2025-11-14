CFLPA Announces Andrew Peirson as 2025 Tom Pate Award Winner
Published on November 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Winnipeg) - The Canadian Football League Players' Association has announced that BC Lions offensive linemen Andrew Peirson has been honoured with the 2025 Tom Pate Memorial Award.
Those awarded are players who demonstrate outstanding sportsmanship, a dedication to the league, and provide significant contributions to the team, community, and the players' association.
Peirson is recognized as a great contributor to all our community programs from coaching youth football to our various school programs throughout the offseason. He is also an avid supporter of the British Columbia Heart and Stroke Foundation. It was for his work in stroke awareness that Peirson was presented with the King Charles III Coronation Medal earlier this year.
This is also the fifth year Peirson has won the club's Jamie Taras Award for community service.
BC Lions Tom Pate Memorial Award History
2025- OL Andrew Peirson
2016- REC. Marco Iannuzzi
2006- DB Mark Washington
2003- OL Steve Hardin
1999- OL Jamie Taras
1992- QB Danny Barrett
1989- QB Matt Dunigan
1986- LB Tyrone Crews
