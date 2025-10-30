Pancakes, Mimosas & Football: It All Adds up to a Jam-Packed Western Semi-Final Saturday
Published on October 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver) - The BC Lions begin their Grey Cup Playoffs journey by welcoming the Calgary Stampeders to Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place this Saturday, November 1. Kickoff for the Western Semi-Final is 2:30 pm.
Join us for a fun-filled Saturday, starting at 11:00 am with our Backyard Brunch on Terry Fox Plaza. The tailgate is presented by PlayNow Sports.
Fans can indulge in pancakes and mimosas with Molson Coors beverages also available for $5!
The entertainment includes live music and the Eastern Semi-Final between the Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers on the big screen.
The BC Place gates open at 1:00 pm, with fans encouraged to arrive early for a smooth entry process.
NOTHING beats the atmosphere of playoff football in our house.
