Pancakes, Mimosas & Football: It All Adds up to a Jam-Packed Western Semi-Final Saturday

Published on October 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions begin their Grey Cup Playoffs journey by welcoming the Calgary Stampeders to Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place this Saturday, November 1. Kickoff for the Western Semi-Final is 2:30 pm.

Join us for a fun-filled Saturday, starting at 11:00 am with our Backyard Brunch on Terry Fox Plaza. The tailgate is presented by PlayNow Sports.

Fans can indulge in pancakes and mimosas with Molson Coors beverages also available for $5!

The entertainment includes live music and the Eastern Semi-Final between the Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers on the big screen.

The BC Place gates open at 1:00 pm, with fans encouraged to arrive early for a smooth entry process.

NOTHING beats the atmosphere of playoff football in our house.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.