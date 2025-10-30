Hajrullahu Named Finalist for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League announced today that kicker Lirim Hajrullahu was named the East Division nominee for Most Outstanding Special Teams player. The Canadian special teamer will go up against Winnipeg's Trey Vaval. The winner will be announced at the CFL Awards in Winnipeg on November 13.

Hajrullahu, announced as an East Division All-CFL player yesterday, had one of the best kicking seasons in Boatmen history in 2025. The six-year CFLer set a team record in week 20 when he kicked his 57th field goal through the uprights. That same kick was also his 12th field goal of at least 50 yards this season, setting a new CFL benchmark while also tying a team record for most consecutive field goals made with 18 in a row. His 208 points are the second most in team history. Hajrullahu ranks second in the CFL in field goals made and fourth in percentage (89.1). The St. Catharines native has been a division nominee for this award twice (2014 with Winnipeg and 2025) and team nominee three times (2014 with Winnipeg, 2016 and 2025 with Toronto).







