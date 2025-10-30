Stamps Face Lions in Western Semi-Final

Published on October 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders are in Vancouver on Saturday to face the BC Lions in the 2025 Western Semi-Final. Kickoff at BC Place is at 3:30 p.m. MDT.

The winner of Saturday's contest heads to Regina next week to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Final.

Calgary and BC had matching 11-7 records during the regular season, with the Lions earning second place and the right to host the West semi by virtue of their sweep of the two-game season series with the Stamps. The clubs played twice in a three-week span in the latter stages of the regular season as BC won 52-23 at McMahon Stadium on Sept. 19 and 38-24 at BC Place on Oct. 4.

The results were part of the Lions' six-game winning streak to wrap up the regular-season schedule while the Stamps rebounded from the second loss to BC to win their final three contests including a 20-10 victory in the regular-season finale at Edmonton.

Calgary returns to the post-season after seeing their 18-season run of consecutive playoff appearances come to an end in 2024. The Stampeders (19 times) and Lions (17) lead the CFL in playoff participations since 2005.

The Lions led the CFL in 2025 with 559 points scored while the Stamps allowed just 416 points, second in stinginess only to the Roughriders' 409. Calgary was fourth in offence (488 points) and BC was seventh in defence (499 points allowed).

Saturday's contest features the CFL's 2025 rushing and receiving champions as Calgary's Dedrick Mills had a league-best 1,409 yards along the ground while BC's Keon Hatcher was tops in receiving yards with 1,688.

The quarterback matchup features two of the five players this season to hit the 4,000-yard milestone in passing - Calgary's Vernon Adams Jr. (4,247 yards) and BC's Nathan Rourke (5,290 yards, just six behind league leader Bo Levi Mitchell of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats).

On the defensive side of the ball, Calgary's Adrian Greene shared the league with six interceptions while Derrick Moncrief was tops in tackles for loss with 12. The Lions feature sack leader Mathieu Betts (15) and top defensive tackler Micah Awe (114).

On the special teams front, BC's Sean Whyte (88.8-percent career success rate) and Calgary's René Paredes (87.5 per cent) are the two most accurate field-goal kickers in CFL history while the Stamps' Mark Vassett was the CFL's net-punting leader in 2025 and set a franchise single-season record with a gross punting average of 50.0 yards.

Calgary was 7-3 against West Division opposition during the regular season and 5-4 on the road. The Lions were 6-4 against the West and 6-3 at home.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.