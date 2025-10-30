Data Enhanced Grey Cup Playoff Games Coming to TSN2

TORONTO - As data and technology continue to strengthen and reimagine fan experience, the Canadian Football League (CFL), Genius Sports Limited (Genius Sports) and Bell Media are expanding their data enhanced offerings to two playoff games to be broadcast on TSN2, while the standard broadcast will be carried on other TSN channels across the network.

The Western Semi-Final on November 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET, featuring Calgary visiting BC, and the Eastern Final on November 8 at 3 p.m. ET, with Hamilton hosting the winner of the Eastern Semi-Final between Winnipeg and Montreal, will be available with additional statistics and insights to better engage and entertain viewers.

Data enhanced live streams have been available online to subscribers on TSN+ for every regular season, postseason and Grey Cup game since their introduction in Week 3 of the 2024 season, but the 112th Grey Cup Playoffs will mark the first time that they will be broadcast to television audiences.

"The fan viewing experience has changed and we're continuing to evolve and innovate to attract and connect with new audiences," said CFL Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications, Craig Garvie. "We're providing fans with the data and information they crave as part of the broadcast, while also showcasing the numbers behind the world-class action on the field. Whether it's speed, skill, strategy or much more, we're excited for the best of our players to be on full display at the best time of the year - the Grey Cup Playoffs."

Made possible through Genius Sports' unique AI and computer vision platform GeniusIQ, billions of data points derived from player and ball tracking chips used for offensive snaps, are automatically synchronized with live video and graphics are applied to the broadcast in real-time with low latency. Through the technology, fans have gained key insights such as quarterbacks' time to throw, schemes via player identifiers and locators, route trees, player speed, ball speed, boxscore integration for the most up-to-date statistics, open receiver identification and mini-mapping to display the entirety of the field, regardless of camera angle.

The 112th Grey Cup, featuring mgk in the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, Our Lady Peace in the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show and anthem singer Catie St. Germain, will be played in Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday, November 16, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS; it will be available in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network and internationally on the league's free livestreaming platform, CFL+. A limited number of tickets are available here.

From November 10 to 16, the 2025 Grey Cup Festival will feature a full slate of free and ticketed events celebrating football, music and community spirit. Fans can look forward to concerts, family-friendly activities, cultural showcases and a chance to get closer to the Grey Cup than ever before. For tickets and full details on the CFL Awards and the 2025 Grey Cup Festival, visit GreyCupFestival.ca.

DATA ENHANCED GREY CUP PLAYOFF GAMES ON TSN2

Sat., Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET | CGY at BC

Sat., Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET | WPG/MTL at HAM

GREY CUP PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Sat., Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. ET | Eastern Semi-Final | WPG at MTL

Sat., Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET | Western Semi-Final | CGY at BC

Sat., Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET | Eastern Final | WPG/MTL at HAM

Sat., Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET | Western Final | CGY/BC at SSK

Sun., Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. ET | 112th Grey Cup

