Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and Jason Maas Nominated for Awards

Published on October 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal -The Canadian Football League announced its finalists for their Most Outstanding Player Awards and their Coach of the Year Finalists on Thursday.

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund (Most Outstanding Canadian) and head coach Jason Mass (Coach of the Year) were nominated for awards.

The award recipients were selected by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and CFL head coaches.

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund - Defensive Line (2nd Selection)

East Division All-CFL: 2024, 2025

The former Southeastern Louisiana University standout continues to be one of the team's defensive leaders. The Dartmouth, Nova Scotia native recorded 27 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle, along with 11 sacks, ranking among the league leaders. He played in every game this season.

Jason Maas - (Coach of the Year)

For the second year in a row, the Alouettes' head coach has been chosen as the East Division's top coach. Maas won the Coach of the Year award in 2024. This season, he led the team to a 10-win season despite having multiple injuries to deal with throughout year.

The winners will be revealed at the CFL gala, which will take place in Winnipeg on Thursday, November 13, during the Grey Cup festivities.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.