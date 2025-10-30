Mace and Hardrick Named West Division Award Finalists

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are proud to announce two members of the 2025 team were named West Division Award Finalists - Head Coach Corey Mace (Coach of the Year) and right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick (Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman).

COREY MACE - WEST DIVISION COACH OF THE YEAR

For the second year in a row, Mace has earned the West Division's nomination for Coach of the Year, an honour he's achieved in both of his first two seasons guiding the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Mace led the Club to first place overall in the CFL for just the fifth time in Roughrider history, putting the team one win away from a berth in the 2025 Grey Cup in Winnipeg.

His 2025 accomplishments built on the foundation he started within the locker room and across the organization in 2024. He currently holds a 21-14-1 record as the Roughriders' Head Coach and in his first season at the helm, led the Club to its first home playoff game since 2021. His "go 1-and-0" mantra and family-first culture have gone beyond the walls of Mosaic Stadium and resonated with the entire province and all of Rider Nation.

Entering the playoffs, the Roughriders are among the league leaders in several statistical categories, including:

First place in:

Victories (12)

Fewest points allowed (346)

Fewest rushing yards allowed (76.0 per game)

Fewest yards per opposing rushing attempt (4.6)

Average time of possession (31:47)

Average yards per kickoff return (24.9)

Second place in:

Yards of net offence (382.6 per game)

Fewest yards of net offence allowed (341.5 per game)

Passing efficiency (a rating of 105.5)

Completions of 30-plus yards (34)

Fewest sacks allowed (26)

Second-down conversion percentage (51.1)

Lowest opposing second-down conversion percentage (44.4)

Fewest opposing big plays (38)

Interceptions made (24)

Points scored off turnovers (100)

Third place in:

Sacks made (45)

Red zone plays (118)

Offensive touchdowns (45)

Lowest opposing completion percentage (68.8)

A three-time Grey Cup Champion, Mace, who hails from Vancouver, B.C., joined the Roughriders after spending two seasons (2022-23) as the defensive coordinator of the Toronto Argonauts and headed one of the league's top defences.

Prior to his time in Toronto, he spent six seasons (2016-21) as the defensive line coach with the Calgary Stampeders, a position he took immediately after retiring as a player in 2015. Mace played in 40 games with the Calgary Stampeders after three years with the NFL's Buffalo Bills. He was selected by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the second round of the 2007 CFL Draft.

In addition to his 2022 Grey Cup Championship with Toronto, Mace won two Grey Cups with the Stampeders - as a player in 2014 and as a coach in 2018.

JERMARCUS HARDRICK - MOST OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Jermarcus Hardrickhas been a fortress at right tackle for the 2025 Roughriders, as evidenced by his selection on Wednesday to the divisional All-CFL team. He was the Roughriders' top-rated offensive lineman all seven times the team's O-line received the highest ranking on the weekly CFL Honour Roll, per the evaluations of Pro Football Focus. He was also PFF's top-rated offensive lineman for the months of June and October.

Hardrick, who signed with Saskatchewan as a free agent on February 13, 2024, has helped the 2025 Roughriders allow the third-fewest sacks in the league (26). He is also an engine behind a ground game that features the CFL's second-leading rusher, A.J. Ouellette (1,222 yards).

With this announcement, the Roughriders' roster now includes the past three winners of the West's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award - Hardrick (2023 and 2025) and Logan Ferland (2024). Hardrick was an All-CFL choice in 2021 and 2023 while playing for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

"Yoshi" has helped the Roughriders enjoy a 4-0 start in each of the past two seasons. Last year, he suffered a season-ending quad injury in the fifth game but has rebounded in spectacular style for a team that placed first overall in the CFL. With Hardrick in the lineup, Saskatchewan has a 16-5 record since he rejoined the team. He was previously a member of the Roughriders in 2015 before joining the Blue Bombers the following year.

The contributions of Hardrick extend far beyond excellence on the field. His exuberant manner, evident when he celebrates big plays, has endeared him to teammates and fans alike. He is a key leader on a team that is poised to play host to the Western Final on November 8.

The finalists were selected by each team's head coach and the local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada. Voters were tasked with selecting the Coach of the Year, as well as players whose on-field performances best represent the team's Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Canadian, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie.

The full slate of player award winners will be crowned at the sold-out CFL Awards on Thursday, November 13 as part of the 2025 Grey Cup Festival.







