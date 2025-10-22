Harris, Allen Among Roughriders 2025 Player Award Nominees

The Saskatchewan Roughrider nominees for the 2025 CFL Awards have been announced with six Roughriders being recognized for their outstanding performances on the field: Quarterback Trevor Harris, linebackers A.J. Allen, Jameer Thurman and Nick Wiebe and offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick and Payton Collins.

In this first ballot, Football Reporters of Canada representatives from each CFL city plus the respective head coach submitted votes for the six categories. Voters were asked to select players from their local CFL club who, through on-field performance excellence, best represent the award titles. The West Division nominees will be announced on October 30th and the division finalists will go head-to-head at the CFL Awards - the marquee event of the Grey Cup Festival, on November 13th.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders' team nominees are:

*Denotes a unanimous selection

TREVOR HARRIS*

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER

After quarterbacking the Roughriders to 11 of their CFL-best 12 victories this season, Trevor Harris has been acknowledged for integral contributions that helped the Green and White finish first overall in the league and earn hosting privileges for the Western Final (Nov. 8, 5:30 p.m., Mosaic Stadium).

Harris sports a league-high quarterback-efficiency rating (110.5) heading into Saturday's regular-season finale against the visiting B.C. Lions. With Harris behind centre for most of the season, Saskatchewan leads the league in average time of possession (31:29).He is also second in completions of 30-plus yards (30) and completion percentage (73.2), third in passing yards (4,437) and fourth in touchdown passes (24). His yardage total is sixth-best in Roughriders history and the team's highest since 2010. Harris is on pace to break his own team record for completion percentage in a season. He set the standard of 72.4 last year.

Five times this season, Harris has been the league's top-rated offensive player, according to Pro Football Focus. He made PFF's Honour Roll in Weeks 6, 7, 9, 12 and 19. As well, he was PFF's top-rated offensive player for July. The team MOP nomination is the fourth of his career. He was also honoured in 2015 (with Toronto), 2018 (Ottawa) and Edmonton (2019).

JAMEER THURMAN

MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER

The veteran middle linebacker is nine defensive tackles ahead of his pace from last season, when he earned divisional All-CFL honours for the first time in a distinguished career. With 85 defensive tackles, Thurman is fourth in the CFL. He also has three interceptions, three sacks and one forced fumble for a Roughriders team that has allowed the fewest points in the league (22.5 per game) and the fewest yards of net offence (339.2 per game). Thurman is tied for eighth in total defensive plays (99) - an increase of 10 over last year, with the games-played total (17) being the same at this point.

Thurman's three interceptions have matched a personal best he established with Calgary in 2022. He had two picks, one of which he returned for a touchdown, as a first-year Roughrider in 2024. With three sacks, he has topped last season's total of two. Thurman set the tone for his latest outstanding season when he registered 10 defensive tackles and a sack in the opener - a 31-26 home-field victory over Ottawa on June 5.

In Week 9, Thurman was the league's top-rated linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus. He received a player grade of 90.6 from PFF. His 528 career defensive tackles place him second among active CFL players.

A.J. ALLEN*

MOST OUTSTANDING CANADIAN

Allen has emerged as a force as the starting weak-side linebacker after being the CFL's co-leader in special teams tackles (22) last season. This season he is sixth in the league in total tackles with 88 (84 on defence and four on special teams) and is first among Canadians in total tackles and defensive tackles. Allen's 84 defensive tackles are the second-most by a Canadian-born Roughrider since 1987, when tackles became an official statistic in the CFL.

With 106 total defensive plays, the Burlington, Ont.-born Allen is tied for fifth in the league. He has four sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, five pass knockdowns and three tackles for a loss. The fourth-year Roughrider - a fourth-round draftee in 2020 - is tied for fourth in the league in forced fumbles and 12th in interceptions.

Allen's third interception, late in the fourth quarter of an Oct. 10 home game against Toronto, effectively secured a first-place and a 27-19 victory for Saskatchewan. He followed up on Oct. 17 in Winnipeg with a career-high nine defensive tackles, eight of which were registered in the first half. In Week 15, Allen was the league's top-rated linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF awarded him a player grade of 81.1.

JERMARCUS HARDRICK

MOST OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

The starting right tackle for each of the Roughriders' league-best 12 victories this season, Hardrick has earned his team's nomination for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman for the second time in his career. With Winnipeg in 2023, "Yoshi" was named the West Division's top lineman. He signed with Saskatchewan as a free agent the following February and, since then, the Roughriders have sported a 16-5 record with him in the lineup.

Hardrick is an integral component of a team that has allowed the third-fewest sacks in the league (25). He and his cohorts on the offensive line have also helped A.J. Ouellette enjoy a banner season that includes 1,179 rushing yards and a team-leading nine touchdowns.

The week-to-week excellence of Hardrick has been underlined by Pro Football Focus. He has been the highest-rated member of Saskatchewan's offensive line all seven times it has been named the league's top unit this season. The Roughriders have received that distinction after Weeks 1, 2, 4, 9, 11, 14 and 15. Hardrick had the best player grade of any CFL offensive lineman in Weeks 1 and 11. The Roughriders' offensive lineman also received PFF's top monthly grade for June and September. Hardrick had the top player grade in June.

PAYTON COLLINS

MOST OUTSTANDING ROOKIE

The former Eastern Kentucky Colonels standout, who signed with Saskatchewan on May 2, turned heads throughout Coors Light Training Camp and earned an opening-day starting position at the all-important left tackle position. That was his first of 11 regular-season starts for Saskatchewan, which has clinched first place overall in the CFL.

Collins has been among the three highest-graded offensive linemen four of the seven weeks Saskatchewan's front five has received the top grade from Pro Football Focus. He was ranked second after Weeks 1, 9 and 14 and third after Week 11.

The Roughriders have not allowed a sack in two of Collins' starts (including his first in the CFL) and have limited the opposition to one sack in five other games with the 6-foot-7, 301-pounder at left tackle, where his responsibilities include protecting the quarterback's blind side.He has also contributed to a ground game that features A.J. Ouellette - the Roughriders' first 1,000-yard rusher since 2019.

NICK WIEBE

MOST OUTSTANDING SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER

Selected by the Roughriders in the second round (12th overall) of the 2024 CFL Draft, the former University of Saskatchewan Huskies linebacker has been consistently impactful during his first full CFL season. Wiebe has a team-high 20 special teams tackles in 16 games this season, tying him for fourth in the league. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Wiebe has at least one special teams tackle in 12 of the 16 games he has played this season. He has two three-tackle games and has reached double digits six times.

Wiebe is only the fourth non-kicker or non-returner to be named the Roughriders' Most Outstanding Special Teams player since the league introduced the award in 2002. He follows linebacker Sam Hurl (2012), defensive lineman Dylan Ainsworth (2015) and defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. (2024).

As well, Wiebe is the second player from a Saskatchewan-based university to be named the Roughriders' top special teams player. Punter Jon Ryan, formerly of the University of Regina Rams, was recognized in 2019.







