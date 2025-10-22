Mitchell & Liegghio Among Tiger-Cats 2025 CFL Team Award Nominees

Published on October 22, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced their 2025 Canadian Football League (CFL) Team Award winners, recognizing standout performances from the regular season.

Selections were voted on by the Tiger-Cats' head coach and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC). Each winner now advances to the divisional round of voting, with East and West Division finalists to be announced on October 30.

Divisional winners will go head-to-head at the 2025 CFL Awards, taking place on November 13 at the Club Regent Event Centre in Winnipeg as part of Grey Cup Week.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats' recipients are as follows:

* Denotes a unanimous selection.

Bo Levi Mitchell

Most Outstanding Player

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell earns Hamilton's nomination for Most Outstanding Player after an exceptional season leading the Tiger-Cats' offence. Mitchell has thrown for over 300 yards in 12 games and leads the CFL with 5,032 passing yards and 34 touchdowns in 17 starts, guiding Hamilton to a playoff berth.

Now in his 13th CFL season, the two-time league MOP (2016, 2018) continues to build on a storied career. In 2025, he became the fastest quarterback in CFL history to win 100 games, accomplishing the record in his 143rd start. He also moved into 8th place on the CFL's all-time passing list, surpassing Matt Dunigan, and earned three CFL Honour Roll selections. His consistency, veteran leadership, and efficiency through the air have been key to Hamilton's offensive success this season.

Marc Liegghio

Most Outstanding Canadian & Most Outstanding Special Teams Player

Kicker Marc Liegghio earns two team honours after an impressive 2025 campaign. The Woodbridge, Ont. native connected on 91.8% of his field goal attempts (45-for-49) and set a Tiger-Cats franchise record with 33 consecutive made field goals.

He provided consistency and reliability throughout the season and earned CFL Honour Roll recognition in Week 16 for his standout performance.

Julian Howsare

Most Outstanding Defensive Player

In his seventh CFL season, Howsare recorded 37 defensive tackles, 11 sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles while earning four CFL Honour Roll recognitions.

He's currently tied for second in the CFL in sacks and delivered one of the most dominant defensive performances of the season with four sacks in a single game at Toronto - doubling his previous career high. Howsare's relentless pressure and leadership up front continue to define the Tiger-Cats' defensive identity.

Brandon Revenberg*

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman

Left guard Brandon Revenberg, a unanimous selection, once again earns recognition for his consistent, elite play on Hamilton's offensive line. The Essex, Ont. native has started all 17 games this season and was named to the CFL Honour Roll three times, continuing his reputation as one of the league's top offensive linemen.

Now in his ninth CFL season, Revenberg remains the cornerstone of Hamilton's offensive front, anchoring a unit that has protected the league's leading passer while contributing to one of the CFL's most balanced attacks.

Devin Veresuk*

Most Outstanding Rookie

Linebacker Devin Veresuk, a unanimous selection, is recognized as Hamilton's Most Outstanding Rookie following a breakout debut season. The Windsor, Ont. native registered 62 defensive tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble in 2025.

Veresuk made his first career start in Week 3, where he registered his first career pick-six and has remained a fixture in the starting lineup ever since. His combination of speed, instincts, and physicality quickly made him one of the Tiger-Cats' most dependable defenders.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.