Stampeders Announce CFL Award Nominees

Published on October 22, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders running back Dedrick Mills

Running back Dedrick Mills - the Canadian Football League's rushing leader - is the Calgary Stampeders' nominee for the CFL's Most Outstanding Player award.

The team's other representatives for the league's major awards are receiver Jalen Philpot (Most Outstanding Canadian), left guard Zack Williams (Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman), defensive lineman Clarence Hicks (Most Outstanding Defensive Player), centre Chris Fortin (Most Outstanding Rookie) and punter Mark Vassett (Most Outstanding Special Teams Player).

Calgary's award finalists were determined by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) as well as one vote from the Stampeders coaching staff. The league's top players in each category will be announced on Nov. 13 during the CFL awards ceremony during Grey Cup Week in Winnipeg.

Here is a closer look at the Stampeders players being honoured:

Dedrick Mills (Most Outstanding Player)

The fourth-year player out of the University of Nebraska enters the final weekend of the regular season with a league-leading 1,340 rushing yards and a 155-yard lead on BC's James Butler. Mills, who is bidding to become the 11th Stampeder in franchise history to win the league rushing crown, is also first in the CFL with 44 carries of at least 10 yards and is tied with Butler for the most rushing majors with 11.

Mills has four 100-yard games this season and has also contributed to Calgary's passing attack with a career-high 32 receptions for 289 yards.

Clarence Hicks (Most Outstanding Defensive Player)

Hicks leads the team and is tied for second in the league with 11 sacks. He's the third Stamps player since 2019 to reach double digits in quarterback takedowns.

Hicks, who was Calgary's nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie a year ago, also has 27 tackles including five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and six knockdowns.

The second-year pro from the University of Texas at San Antonio has started all 17 games at defensive end this season and is part of a Calgary defensive unit that has allowed just 37 touchdowns, the second-lowest total in the CFL.

Jalen Philpot (Most Outstanding Canadian)

The fourth-year slotback from the University of Calgary has amassed a career-best 830 receiving yards in 16 games this season to go along with 61 catches and three touchdowns.

Philpot has a 100-yard game to his credit this season and his reception total includes six catches that covered at least 30 yards and 19 that allowed the Stampeders to convert on second down. He also has 17 carries for 124 yards.

The Delta, B.C., product has also distinguished himself off the field as he was recently named the winner of Calgary's Herm Harrison Memorial Award for community service.

Zack Williams (Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman)

Williams has been a fixture at left guard for the Stamps - starting all 17 games to date - and has been an integral part of a unit that has allowed the team to record a league-best 127.8 rushing yards per game. Williams has also helped pave the way for Dedrick Mills' 1,340 rushing yards as the Calgary tailback bids for the CFL rushing crown.

Chris Fortin (Most Outstanding Rookie)

After starting the season as the Stamps' sixth offensive lineman, Fortin stepped in as the starting centre in Week 2 after Bryce Bell suffered a season-ending injury. The Saint-Rene, Que., native's poise and maturity while manning a demanding position belies his lack of experience and his play has helped the Stampeders record a league-best 127.8 rushing yards per game and pave the way for CFL rushing leader Dedrick Mills.

Mark Vassett (Most Outstanding Special Teams Player)

The Australian punter has made a profound impact in his first season as he leads the CFL with a net punting average of 42.1 yards, which would break the league's single-season record, which is 41.5. In 12 games, Vassett has punted 66 times for 3,319 yards - an average of 50.3 yards per kick - with two singles. The University of Colorado alum has seven punts that have pinned the opposition inside the 10-yard line and a long of 69 yards. Vassett also serves as the holder on place kicks.

