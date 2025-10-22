Elks Announce 2025 Team Awards

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks 2025 team awards were announced Wednesday, as the CFL unveiled the nominees from all nine CFL clubs.

Running back Justin Rankin was the lone unanimous selection among the team's award winners, with the 28-year-old star being named the Green and Gold's Most Outstanding Player.

Joining Rankin as 2025 Elks award winners are David Beard (Offensive Lineman), Kordell Jackson (Defensive), Joel Dublanko (Canadian), Javon Leake (Special Teams), and Chelen Garnes (Rookie).

Members of the Edmonton Football Reporters of Canada (FRC), along with Elks Head Coach Mark Kilam submitted their votes in the six categories.

The players now move forward to the divisional round of voting, which will select each division's nominee in each category for the CFL Awards.

The league's best will then gather in Winnipeg during Grey Cup week for the annual CFL Awards on Thursday, November 13 at the Club Regent Event Centre.

ELKS 2025 TEAM AWARD WINNERS

As selected by the Edmonton chapter of the FRC and Head Coach Mark Kilam

Player | RB - Justin Rankin

The Elks running back has been must-see TV this season, with his 12 rushes of 20+ yards being nearly double his closest CFL competitor (Brady Oliveira, seven). Rankin became the most recent member of the Green and Gold to eclipse the 1,000 yard rushing mark, with the last being Kevin Brown in 2023. His reputation as a dual threat is bolstered by his 667 receiving yards and the second most yards-after-catch in the league with 540.

In addition, Rankin's 13 offensive touchdowns are the second most among all CFL position players behind Hamilton's Kenny Lawler (14).

Rankin became just the second Edmonton player to record over 200 yards rushing in a single game when he churned up 204 yards on just 16 carries in the Labour Day rematch against the Calgary Stampeders. In the Elks 31-19 victory, Rankin scored a 90-yard rushing touchdown, marking the longest rush in the CFL since 2000 and the longest by a member of the Double E since Jim Germany's 94-yard scamper in 1977.

Defensive Player | DB - Kordell Jackson

Jackson emerged as a versatile member of the Edmonton Elks defence in 2025. The 26-year-old lined up at halfback, safety, and SAM linebacker for the Green and Gold, racking up the second most defensive tackles on the team with 78. In addition, Jackson recorded two sacks, one interception, and a team leading 11 pass knockdowns (fourth most in the CFL).

Offensive Lineman | OL - David Beard

David Beard's return to the Double E has been a successful one, with the 2024 All-CFL centre leading the way for the Elks. Beard was a member of a unit that has recorded 1,714 rushing yards through 17 games (101.7 per game), and unleashed running back Rankin for a league best 12 rushes for 20+ yards.

Special Teams | KR - Javon Leake

Javon Leake has been back at his CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams ways in 2025. The Elks returner currently leads the CFL in all-purpose yards with 2,375 and has the second-best punt return average in the CFL (13.3 yards per return). Leake has also shown off his explosiveness with the two punt return touchdowns this season (Week 5 & Week 12 against the REDBLACKS), with his return on July 6 being the first Green and Gold punt return touchdown since August 28, 2015 by Kendial Lawrence.

Canadian | LB - Joel Dublanko

The first-overall pick in the 2024 CFL Draft showed off the pedigree that made him the top selection in the National draft. Dublanko enters Week 21 as the Elks leader in defensive tackles this season with 80, while also registering two sacks. His 86 total tackles rank the National ninth in the CFL, despite not making a start until Week 9 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Since becoming a starter, Dublanko has recorded at least five tackles in every game but one, with nine-or-more tackles in four of those starts.

Rookie | DB - Chelen Garnes

Garnes joined the Elks this season and has slowly made himself a mainstay in their young secondary. The 25-year-old has registered up 54 defensive tackles - good enough for third on the team - while starting games at both safety and SAM linebacker. The Wake Forest product also recorded his first career CFL interception in the Elks 31-19 Labour Day Rematch win over the Calgary Stampeders.







