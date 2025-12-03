Elks Launch EE Selects Program

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks are proud to continue their investment in Amateur football with the launching of the EE Selects Program.

The EE Selects are an elite level travel team where Canadian athletes aged 12-18 can get high-level coaching and education. Athletes must tryout, or be recruited in order to receive an offer to join the program.

"The Edmonton Elks Football Club is excited to kick off the inaugural EE Selects season this weekend," Community Coordinator of Amateur Football Ryan Brower said. "After a lengthy recruitment and tryout process, we've selected over 90 student athletes split across two teams that we're ready to help take their game to the next level. We believe the professional training and tutelage the EE Selects program will provide can help open doors athletically and academically for our participants."

The Elks mission for the EE Selects is to prepare the next generation of student-athletes by providing the opportunity to develop in a professional environment, preparing them to compete at the highest level. The program will run from early December to mid February, culminating in two international tournaments hosted in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and Monterrey, Mexico where the EE Selects will compete against clubs from all over North America.







