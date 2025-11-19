Elks Extend Pair of Key Defenders

Edmonton Elks defensive lineman Noah Curtis

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have extended American defensive back Kordell Jackson and National defensive linemen Noah Curtis, the club announced Wednesday.

Jackson has been a standout defender in his first two seasons for the Green and Gold, suiting up for 34 games and making all 18 starts in three different positions in 2025. Last season for the Elks, the The Birmingham, AL native racked up 78 defensive tackles - good for second on the team - while also registering two sacks, an interception, and a team high 11 passes defended.

In his first season (2024) with the Green and Gold, Jackson finished fourth among all Elks defenders in tackles (51) and tied for second in interceptions (four). His extension will run through the 2027 season.

Noah Curtis lines up against the Calgary Stampeders in 2024

Curtis returns to the Double E after spending the previous three seasons with the team. The six-foot-five lineman missed the entire 2025 season due to an injury suffered in training camp, but was a solid interior defender in his first two years with the club. In 2024, Curtis finished second on the Elks in sacks with six and was one of only two National players to record a quarterback takedown that season.

As a rookie out of Keiser University in 2023, the 27-year-old suited up for all 18 games, registering 23 tackles and two sacks. His extension will run through the 2026 season.

