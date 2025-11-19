Boatmen Ink Pair of Canadians

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed Canadian LB Ryder Varga and LB Jordan Herdman-Reed.

Varga (6'3/225lbs) came to Toronto via trade with B.C. in January and went on to play 13 games with 10 special teams tackles in 2025. The Regina native played 18 games with the Leos in 2024, tallying 73 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, and four knockdowns. Varga was drafted by B.C. in 2022 in the third round (29th overall) but returned to school that year. The three-year veteran would suit up for the Lions in 2023, playing in all 18 games, recording nine defensive tackles, 13 special teams tackles, and one sack. The 26-year-old attended the University of Regina (2018-2022), playing in 30 games and tallying 128.5 tackles, 20.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. He was named First Team All-Canadian and Canada West Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2022, as well as a Canada West All-Star twice (2021-2022).

Herdman-Reed (6'0"/235lbs) signed with Toronto in July and played seven games tallying five special teams tackles. The seven-year CFL veteran played 13 games for Saskatchewan in 2024, tallying eight special teams tackles. Herdman-Reed was drafted 60 th overall in the 2017 CFL Draft by B.C., where he spent the first three seasons of his career. The Winnipeg native would sign with Saskatchewan in 2021 before a move to Calgary in 2023. For his career, the Simon Fraser alum has notched 96 defensive tackles, 73 special teams tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble across 98 games.







