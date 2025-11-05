Statement from General Manager Michael Clemons on Head Coach Ryan Dinwiddie

Published on November 5, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - "We want to thank Ryan for everything he brought to this organization over the last five seasons. A capable, competent, and committed coach, he delivered more than we could have asked... Two Grey Cup championships, a Coach of the Year Award, a 16-2 regular season, and the fourth most wins for a coach in Toronto Argonauts history. Ryan's impact on the organization will be forever appreciated. The Toronto Argonauts owe a debt of gratitude to Ryan and wish him all the best going forward. The search for a new head coach is underway."







