Roughriders Lead the League with Nine All-CFL Selections

Published on November 5, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are proud to announce they have led the league with nine All-CFL selections. The nine All-CFL (all-star) representatives are the most in Roughrider history, eclipsing the previous record of seven in 1967.

The Roughriders have four nominees on offence, including three All-CFL offensive linemen for the first time since 1969, as well as five All-CFL honourees on defence.

The full list of All-CFL players is as follows:

MICAH JOHNSON

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Micah Johnson is an All-CFL defensive tackle for the fifth time in his career (2016, 2017, 2018, 2024, 2025), and for the second time as a Saskatchewan Roughrider. A stalwart along the line, it adds to his impressive All-CFL resume that also includes six West Division All-CFL honours (2016-18, 2021,2024-25) and one East Division All-CFL accolade in 2022. In 2025, Johnson registered six sacks for the second season in a row while anchoring one of the league's most formidable run defences. He is the first 37-year-old defensive player in league history to earn All-CFL distinction.

JAMEER THURMAN

LINEBACKER

Jameer Thurmanhas earned his first All-CFL accolade, becoming just the fourth middle linebacker in Rider history to receive that honour. Thurman was sixth in the league in defensive tackles (86) and tied for eighth in total defensive plays (100). He had three interceptions, three sacks, three pass knockdowns, two tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The Roughrider captain was also named the CFL's top linebacker by Pro Football Focus in Week 9.

C.J. REAVIS

COVER LINEBACKER

C.J. Reavisrepeats as league's All-CFL cover linebacker after contributing as a pass defender, run stopper and pass rusher for a Saskatchewan team that allowed the fewest points in the league (409). In 17 regular-season games, Reavis had 61 defensive tackles (including two for a loss), five pass knockdowns, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception. Late in the season, Reavis showed his versatility by suiting up for three games as the team's starting safety.

ROLAN MILLIGAN JR.

DEFENSIVE HALFBACK

Rolan Milligan Jr.is recognized for the second consecutive season after being named an All-CFL defensive halfback in 2024 and earning recognition as the league's Most Outstanding Defensive Player. Appearing in 15 games this season, Milligan Jr. finished in a tie for seventh in interceptions (four) and was third in the league in interception return yardage (124). One of the returns was for a 64-yard touchdown in Week 2 against Hamilton.Milligan Jr. is the seventh Roughrider DB to repeat as an All-CFL player in back-to-back seasons.

TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL

CORNERBACK

Tevaughn Campbell, a first-time honouree at cornerback, finished in a tie for the league lead in interceptions (six) despite playing only 13 regular-season games. He led the league in interception-return yards (205), the second-best total in franchise history. On Aug. 31, Campbell tied a franchise record for the longest interception return (112 yards), going the distance on a Winnipeg two-point conversion attempt. Earlier this season, he scored on an 89-yard pick-six. Campbell was twice named the league's top defensive back by PFF after strong performances in Weeks 4 and 13.

KeeSEAN JOHNSON

WIDE RECEIVER

KeeSean Johnson is recognized for the first time after catching 86 passes for 1,159 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games. He led the league in second-down receptions (39). He was fourth in the league in receiving yards and tied for third in receptions. Despite missing two games, he was tied for the 16th-best receptions total in Club history.

LOGAN FERLAND

CENTRE

Logan Ferland repeats as an All-CFL choice after being named the West Division's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2024. Last year, when he was recognized as a guard, he also started at two other positions and saw action at three other spots. Since the CFL was formed in 1958, Ferland is the first Roughrider to receive divisional accolades in his first year as the full-time centre. He anchored an offensive line that received top marks from PFF in Weeks 1, 2, 4, 9, 11, 14 and 15 and was named the top offensive line in the months of June and September.

JACOB BRAMMER

RIGHT GUARD

Jacob Brammer is a first-time honouree after excelling at right guard as a second-year Roughrider and a first-time full-time starter. Brammer helped the Roughriders finish in a tie for the second-fewest sacks allowed (26) and boast the CFL's second-leading rusher (A.J. Ouellette, with 1,222 yards). Brammer is the first American-born Roughriders guard to receive league honours since Ralph Galloway in 1977.

JERMARCUS HARDRICK

RIGHT TACKLE

Jermarcus Hardrickwas a fortress at right tackle in his first full season with the Roughriders. He was the Roughriders' top-rated offensive lineman all seven times that unit received the highest ranking on the weekly CFL Honour Roll, per the evaluations of Pro Football Focus. With Winnipeg, he was an All-CFL choice in 2021 and 2023. In the latter year, he was named the West Division's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.