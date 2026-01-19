Riders Add Pass Rusher Desmond Evans
Published on January 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Desmond Evans.
Evans (6'5-265) was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and played three preseason games. He spent five collegiate seasons (2020-24) at the University of North Carolina, appearing in 55 games as a Tar Heel - including 10 as a true freshman. Over that time, he registered 124 defensive tackles, including 21 for a loss, nine sacks, six pass deflections and two fumble recoveries, setting collegiate career highs in defensive tackles (38), tackles for loss (10) and sacks (5) as a senior in 2024.
