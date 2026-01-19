Linebackers Hladik and Messam Ink Extensions with Lions

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today that National linebackers Ben Hladik and Isaiah Messam have signed contract extensions with the team. Both players were eligible to become free agents on February 10.

Hladik (6'4, 235 lbs)- it's a two-year pact for the Vernon native and UBC Thunderbirds product, who is coming off a 2025 campaign where he suited up in all 18 regular season games with 47 defensive tackles, a career-high eight tackles on special teams, three pass breakups one sack and a forced fumble. He then added four defensive stops in two Grey Cup Playoff contests.

Selected by the Lions in round three (22nd overall) of the 2021 CFL Draft, Hladik has 84 regular season appearances under his belt and six more in the playoffs. He made history in 2023 by becoming the first Canadian Lion to record 100 defensive tackles in one season.

"Ben has consistently performed for BC since we drafted him in 2021," said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

"He's got the size, speed and instincts to make plays on defence and special teams."

Messam (6'1, 220 lbs)- is back with the squad on a one-year deal after a knee injury limited the veteran to only eight regular season games last season before a return for the Western Final at Saskatchewan. The former Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawk was selected in round four (34th overall) in 2018 and has recorded 38 defensive tackles, 54 special teams stops and one sack. A native of Hamilton, Messam enters 2026 just ten appearances shy of 100 as a Lion.







