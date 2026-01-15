Lions Release Hendrix
CFL B.C. Lions

Lions Release Hendrix

Published on January 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release


(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced the following transaction on Thursday:

Released from roster:

American defensive lineman DeWayne Hendrix.

Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from January 15, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central