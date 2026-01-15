Lions Release Hendrix
Published on January 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced the following transaction on Thursday:
Released from roster:
American defensive lineman DeWayne Hendrix.
