Lions Release Hendrix

Published on January 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced the following transaction on Thursday:

Released from roster:

American defensive lineman DeWayne Hendrix.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 15, 2026

