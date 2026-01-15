Blue Bombers Release Logan
Published on January 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB., January 15, 2026 - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has released American running back/returner Peyton Logan.

