Winnipeg Football Club Announces Installation of New High-Resolution Video Boards at Princess Auto Stadium

Published on January 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Football Club announced today that Princess Auto Stadium will debut brand-new, state-of-the-art video boards by Daktronics for the 2026 season, delivering a significantly enhanced visual experience for fans.

The new displays feature 3,091,200 pixels, surpassing the current system's 1,965,495 pixels by more than one million. This upgrade delivers a 57 percent increase in resolution, providing 1.57 times the clarity of the existing boards.

The upgraded video boards deliver a significant advancement in sharpness, brightness, and definition. This enhancement ensures fans enjoy clearer replays, more vibrant graphics, and an improved in-stadium entertainment experience.

"These new boards elevate the game day atmosphere and enhance how our fans experience football at Princess Auto Stadium," said Wade Miller, President & CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "We're committed to continuing to invest in our stadium and improving the fan experience every year. This upgrade brings significantly better image quality and integrates seamlessly with the ribbon boards we added last season."

Installation of the new video boards will be completed prior to the start of the 2026 Winnipeg Blue Bombers season, which kicks off on May 23 at Princess Auto Stadium.







