Canada Gold Named Official Precious Metals Partner of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for 2026 CFL Season

Published on January 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







Hamilton, ON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are proud to welcome Canada Gold as the team's Official Precious Metals Partner for the 2026 Canadian Football League season. The multi-faceted agreement will see Canada Gold activate a wide range of brand initiatives and fan-focused experiences throughout the season.

"As Canada's gold and silver professionals, Canada Gold is excited to work with the Tiger-Cats for the 2026 season as the team's Official Precious Metals Partner," said Russell Sparks, Managing Partner, Canada Gold. "Both of our brands are built on trust and integrity, and we look forward to building a deeper relationship with Tiger-Cats fans and the Hamilton community."

Canada Gold is the country's premier precious metals retailer, with 17 locations across Canada and the Pacific Northwest, including a local store in Hamilton.

"We're thrilled to welcome Canada Gold to the Tiger-Cats family," said Matt Afinec, President and COO, Hamilton Sports Group. "Their commitment to customer service and community aligns perfectly with our values, and we're excited to work collaboratively to give even more value back to the Hamilton community and our fans."

Bringing the Gold Standard to Gameday

As part of the partnership, Canada Gold will receive prominent brand visibility during television broadcasts and in-stadium. Additionally, Canada Gold will serve as the presenting partner of one Tiger-Cats home game during the 2026 season. The brand will be integrated across team digital platforms including social media, the Ticats Audio Network, e-mail newsletters, and media partner promotions.

Canada Gold will give fans something to be excited about with their participation in the Ticats' annual Fandemonium game by contributing a prize to the giveaway prize pool.

Investing in Community and Youth Football

Beyond gameday, the partnership includes a strong community component, with Canada Gold becoming the presenting partner of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats High School Football Skills Camp. Participants can look forward to co-branded swag, social content, and an unforgettable on-field training experiences alongside Tiger-Cats players and coaches, furthering both organizations' shared commitment to support athletes at the grassroots level while deepening Canada Gold's connection with families and fans across the region.

Exclusive Rewards for Local Fans

To support its Hamilton retail location, Canada Gold will collaborate with the Tiger-Cats on a VIP fan contest, offering a premium gameday experience including Club Level seats, pregame sideline access, entry to the Caretaker's Club, and autographed jerseys.

Social Features and Player Integration

Canada Gold will become presenting partner of the Tiger-Cats' "Performer of the Game" feature following each game. A custom-branded item is in development to further integrate the Canada Gold name into the team's football storytelling throughout the season.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.